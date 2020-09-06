Two teenagers found stabbed after Tube ‘altercation’

Two teenagers have been taken to hospital with stab wounds following an apparent altercation at an east London Tube station.

The Metropolitan Police said one male was found injured on the platform of West Ham station soon before 7pm on Saturday.

A second teenager was discovered soon afterwards at the Abbey Road DLR station, located around half a mile away, police said.

Both teenagers were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

In a statement British Transport Police said the pair were injured following “an altercation” at West Ham station.

The force said: “It appears that two men met as they passed each other on a stairway at the station.

“Following what seems to have been an altercation between the two men, one male received stab wounds and collapsed at the station.

“The other male, who also received stab wounds, got on to a train to Abbey Road DLR Station.”

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Transport for London (TfL) earlier said the Abbey Road station was closed due to a “customer incident”, while trains on the Jubilee Line were not stopping at West Ham for the same reason.