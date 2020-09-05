What the papers say – September 5

The coronavirus and Brexit feature among a wide array of subjects on the Saturday front pages.

The Times says most coronavirus cases are currently being found in young people, a development that has raised hopes that deaths can be restricted without lockdowns.

But the Daily Mail reports Boris Johnson is facing a revolt from his own MPs over Covid testing protocols at UK borders.

The Guardian leads on the appointment of former Australian prime minister and “misogynist” Tony Abbott as a UK trade adviser.

The Daily Telegraph says people in ill health will be urged to call 111 instead of going to Accident & Emergency under coming NHS reforms.

And the i splashes on an impending victory for home owners over property developers in a mis-selling “scandal”.

The Prime Minister has promised the UK will “prosper mightily” with or without a Brexit deal, according to the Daily Express.

The Independent carries a story saying terror offenders are not being prosecuted for crimes committed in prison.

The Daily Mirror leads on a campaign to save family-run chemists.

The Daily Star is demanding Harry and Meghan “pay back” more than £2 million the paper says they owe the country.

And the Financial Times says Japanese group SoftBank has been revealed as the “Nasdaq whale” that stoked a large rally in tech stocks.