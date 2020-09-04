What the papers say – September 4

Covid-19 issues including testing, quarantining and care home deaths lead the national newspapers on Friday.

The Independent says new offical figures show the number of weekly positive coronavirus cases in England has risen to its highest level since the end of May.

The i reports the UK’s testing strategy has been shown to be “flawed and dangerous” as health chiefs admit rationing tests.

Data has shown there were more than 400 deaths per day at care homes during the height of the pandemic, Metro says.

The Daily Mail demands Boris Johnson “get Britain flying again” as “furious” business chiefs call for Covid-19 testing at borders.

Mr Johnson is under pressure to drop former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott as a trade adviser “amid growing condemnation of his misogynistic and homophobic comments”, according to The Guardian.

The Financial Times says Britain’s leading customs and logistics associations have called to meet with the Government due to fears that Brexit border preparations are inadequate and could cause significant disruption next year.

There is no place for “campaigners” and “Twitter warriors” at the BBC, The Daily Telegraph quotes the broadcaster’s new director-general Tim Davie as saying.

The Times says Mr Davie has “declared an end” to the broadcaster’s “expansionism” and flagged cutting its output by 20%.

Figures obtained by the Daily Express show the BBC will spend £140 million collecting and chasing TV licence fees this year.

The Daily Mirror carries a “damning” new report which shows thousands of family-run pharmacies could be forced to close due to “chronic underfunding”.

And the Daily Star says an advertisement for a happy hairstylist has been banned because it would discriminate against “grumps”.