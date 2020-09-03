Portugal added to Scotland’s quarantine list

Passengers arriving in Scotland from Portugal or French Polynesia will have to self-isolate for two weeks as of Saturday, the Scottish Justice Secretary has confirmed.

Humza Yousaf revealed the measures around an hour after the Welsh Government announced a 14-day quarantine rule for travellers from the European country and a number of Greek islands.

It follows an increase in positive coronavirus test results for Portugal, with cases rising and staying above 20 per 100,000.

If arriving into Scotland from Portugal or French Polynesia from 4am Sat (5th Sept) you'll have to self-isolate for 14 days. Gibraltar high up our watch list of countries we are monitoring closely. This week's data shows increase in test positivity & cases per 100k in Portugal. — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) September 3, 2020

Mr Yousaf tweeted: “If arriving into Scotland from Portugal or French Polynesia from 4am Sat (5th Sept) you’ll have to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Gibraltar high up our watch list of countries we are monitoring closely.

“This week’s data shows increase in test positivity & cases per 100k in Portugal.”

Pressure has been mounting on England to remove Portugal from the UK Government’s quarantine exemption list after its coronavirus case rate worsened.

There were 23.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the country in the seven days to Wednesday, up from 15.3 a week earlier.

The Scottish Government also required travellers from Greece to self-isolate for 14 days from Thursday.

In Greece, the seven-day coronavirus case rate is 13.8. It is 15.3 in Ireland and 14.7 in the UK.