Hancock denies trade role prospect Tony Abbott is homophobic or misogynistic

Matt Hancock has defended a plan to hand a senior trade role to former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott despite concerns about his attitude towards women and homosexuality.

Questioned on Sky News, the Health Secretary said he does not believe that Mr Abbott is homophobic or misogynistic, and, when pressed, added: “He’s also an expert in trade.”

Mr Abbott is in talks to become joint president of the relaunched Board of Trade but critics have raised numerous concerns, including over his belief that coronavirus restrictions should be lifted.

He has previously said that he feels “a bit threatened” by homosexuality, opposed same-sex marriage, and was accused of misogyny by fellow former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard.

Tony Abbott is a homophobe and a misogynist”@MattHancock: “He’s also an expert on trade” Two things: 1. Govt don’t even pretend not to embrace bigots anymore. 2. Hancock has no shred of dignity left. He’ll serve any master, do anyone’s biddingpic.twitter.com/djvG227Dde — Peter Kyle MP (@peterkyle) September 3, 2020

Mr Hancock, wearing an NHS badge with the LGBTQ rainbow flag, was pressed over the suitability of Mr Abbott, who led his nation from 2013 until he was ousted by his own party in 2015.

“I bow to nobody in my support for everybody to love who they love, whoever that is,” he said.

“But we need to have the best experts in the world working in their field and the former prime minister of Australia has a huge amount of experience.”

Advertising

Mr Hancock said “I don’t think that’s true” when pressed about allegations of homophobia and misogyny.

But Sky’s Kay Burley said “He’s a homophobe and he’s a misogynist”, to which Mr Hancock replied: “He’s also an expert in trade.”

Opposition MPs were highly critical of the defence, with shadow minister Peter Kyle saying ministers “don’t even pretend not to embrace bigots anymore”.

Advertising

Labour MP Marie Rimmer added: “Surely there’s trade experts who aren’t homophobic and misogynists? Britain deserves better than Tony Abbott representing us on the world stage.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Mr Abbott’s coronavirus views are “deeply offensive and wrong” and he is not fit to be a trade envoy.

“But Tony Abbott, before these comments, is a misogynist, he’s a sexist, he’s a climate change denier,” she told Sky News.

“Trade, in many respects, should reflect our values – there should be ethics attached to any country’s trading profile.”

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss was later grilled by opposition MPs in the House of Commons about the planned appointment.

Following criticism from Labour’s Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth), Ms Truss said: “I think it’s absolute hypocrisy to hear this type of argument from the Labour Party.

“Until recently they had a shadow chancellor (John McDonnell, Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington) who (Ms Cadbury) supported who called for the lynching of one of my female colleagues and never apologised for it.

“This is a party that has never elected a female leader despite having the opportunity time and time again.

“The reality is they’d rather virtue signal and indulge in tokenism rather than take real action to improve the lives of women.”

Labour’s Christian Matheson (City of Chester) said: “The appointment of the sexist and homophobic Tony Abbott is also the appointment of a climate change denier.

“So does this indicate the Government is moving away from any commitment in trade deals to maintain environmental protection? And if not, why have you put him in the job?”

Ms Truss replied: “The reality is that those on the left of politics are always intolerant of anyone who doesn’t agree with them but are prepared to defend anything from their own friends, like (Mr McDonnell).

“When is (Mr Matheson) going to condemn (Mr McDonnell’s) call to lynch one of my female colleagues?”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle added: “I think you’ve got to remember we actually answer questions rather than keep asking them.”

In 2014, Mr McDonnell was reported to have repeated comments about Tory MP Esther McVey during a comedy night attended by left-wing activists and fellow Labour politicians.

He argued that he had not called for any harm to be done to an MP or anybody else.