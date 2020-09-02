What the papers say – September 2

An upgrade for Britain’s spy services at the cost of the country’s aid budget and more news from Brussels lead the nation’s front pages.

The Times says the Government will divert billions of pounds from foreign aid to upgrade British intelligence and defence capabilities.

The Times 2/9/20 Children returned to Charles Dickens primary school in Southwark, south London, yesterday. They were split into year-group “bubbles”. Photo : Times photographer Jack Hill. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/3AfcVwS3Ew — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) September 1, 2020

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was warned of the school exams “fiasco” weeks before it happened, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 2 September 2020: Williamson was warned weeks before exams fiasco pic.twitter.com/xJF1DJPlGo — The Guardian (@guardian) September 1, 2020

The Daily Express splashes with upbeat news about the economy in the form of an upswing in home loans, but The Daily Telegraph paints a gloomier picture, saying a record number of young people are on benefits.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Record number of young on benefits'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/87hJv3IoIU — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 1, 2020

The Independent turns its attention back to Brexit and the Prime Minister’s warning the UK is heading for a no-deal outcome.

Advertising

Metro and the Daily Mail lead on the return of people to schools and offices.

Germany’s parliament will hold a full inquiry into the collapse of payments group Wirecloud, the Financial Times reports.

Advertising

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 2 September https://t.co/FfrN1loEX0 pic.twitter.com/nX9oWcSBbN — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 1, 2020

The Daily Mirror leads with a Strictly Come Dancing story, saying the show will have its first same-sex couple.

And the Daily Star reports on a celebrity-led boom in the number of naturists in Britain.