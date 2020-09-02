Advertising
What the papers say – September 2
The chance of a no-deal Brexit and a spending boost for British intelligence feature in the papers on Wednesday.
An upgrade for Britain’s spy services at the cost of the country’s aid budget and more news from Brussels lead the nation’s front pages.
The Times says the Government will divert billions of pounds from foreign aid to upgrade British intelligence and defence capabilities.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was warned of the school exams “fiasco” weeks before it happened, according to The Guardian.
The Daily Express splashes with upbeat news about the economy in the form of an upswing in home loans, but The Daily Telegraph paints a gloomier picture, saying a record number of young people are on benefits.
The Independent turns its attention back to Brexit and the Prime Minister’s warning the UK is heading for a no-deal outcome.
Metro and the Daily Mail lead on the return of people to schools and offices.
Germany’s parliament will hold a full inquiry into the collapse of payments group Wirecloud, the Financial Times reports.
The Daily Mirror leads with a Strictly Come Dancing story, saying the show will have its first same-sex couple.
And the Daily Star reports on a celebrity-led boom in the number of naturists in Britain.
