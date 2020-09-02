Non-Covid excess deaths in private homes now outnumber virus deaths – ONS

The number of excess deaths in private homes in England and Wales not linked to coronavirus has overtaken the number of Covid-19 deaths in all settings per week, new analysis shows.

Since the week ending June 26 there have been more non-coronavirus deaths registered above what would usually be expected in private homes than deaths registered involving Covid-19, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Private homes have also experienced the highest number of excess deaths not linked to Covid-19 out of all settings.

This is despite overall non-coronavirus deaths falling to below average levels.

Non-COVID-19 deaths that occurred in care homes have decreased since peaking in mid-April, returning to pre-COVID-19 level. There were 14,000 fewer deaths not involving #COVID19 in hospitals than average levels https://t.co/4eibtAYILV pic.twitter.com/JYggWDSR4n — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 2, 2020

The ONS analysed registrations of excess deaths which were not linked to Covid-19 up to July 10 in England and Wales.

In the week ending July 10 there were 672 deaths registered in private homes above the five-year average that did not involve coronavirus.

Hospitals, care homes and hospices all had fewer than average deaths not involving Covid-19 that week.

In comparison, there were 366 deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales that week in hospitals, care homes, private homes, hospices and other settings.

Some underlying causes of death with above average numbers earlier in the year remained above these levels, including deaths involving; ▪️ Diabetes▪️ Hypertensive diseases▪️ Heart related conditions such as cardiac arrythmias and cardiomyopathy ➡️https://t.co/JFtHCqE4N6 pic.twitter.com/InYXljBqq8 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 2, 2020

The ONS said: “Some of these deaths at home may be people who would have otherwise died elsewhere, particularly in hospitals, where we see much lower levels of mortality than is usual for the time of year.

“This could indicate patients are not being admitted to hospital or being discharged sooner.

“For deaths at older ages, it could be that individuals choose to die at home rather than be admitted to hospital.”

The rise in deaths in private homes will be investigated further by the ONS.