In Pictures: Little sign of ‘rush hour’ during morning commute

The big return to office work looked more like a trickle than a flood on Wednesday as the Government prepared a PR blitz encouraging employees to head back to their workplace.

With Downing Street fearing huge job losses in town and city centre shops and cafes if workers do not return to pre-lockdown commuter patterns, Boris Johnson claimed people were returning in “huge numbers to the office” – but had little evidence to back up the claim.

The concourse at Waterloo station (Victoria Jones/PA)

Waterloo is usually one of the capital’s busiest stations (Victoria Jones/PA)

Canary Wharf in the City of London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The street is quiet at The Cenotaph in the heart of Whitehall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives with new permanent under-secretary Philip Barton at the newly named Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office in King Charles Street, Westminster (Alastair Grant/PA)

Commuters at Waterloo Station (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rush hour on the M40 near Warwick (Jacob King/PA)

Passengers arrive at Victoria Station in London (Luciana Guerra/PA)