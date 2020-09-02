Menu

In Pictures: Little sign of ‘rush hour’ during morning commute

UK News | Published:

Boris Johnson says people are returning in ‘huge numbers to the office’.

Victoria Station in London during the morning rush hour.

The big return to office work looked more like a trickle than a flood on Wednesday as the Government prepared a PR blitz encouraging employees to head back to their workplace.

With Downing Street fearing huge job losses in town and city centre shops and cafes if workers do not return to pre-lockdown commuter patterns, Boris Johnson claimed people were returning in “huge numbers to the office” – but had little evidence to back up the claim.

Workers return to London
The concourse at Waterloo station (Victoria Jones/PA)
Workers return to London
Waterloo is usually one of the capital’s busiest stations (Victoria Jones/PA)
Canary Wharf escalators
Canary Wharf in the City of London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Prime Minister’s Questions
The street is quiet at The Cenotaph in the heart of Whitehall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives with new permanent under-secretary Philip Barton at the newly named Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office in King Charles Street, Westminster (Alastair Grant/PA)
Workers return to London
Commuters at Waterloo Station (Victoria Jones/PA)

Return to work
Rush hour on the M40 near Warwick (Jacob King/PA)
Workers return to London
Passengers arrive at Victoria Station in London (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Workers return to London
An Underground train shows more sign of life during rush hour (Victoria Jones/PA)
