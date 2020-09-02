Advertising
In Pictures: Little sign of ‘rush hour’ during morning commute
Boris Johnson says people are returning in ‘huge numbers to the office’.
The big return to office work looked more like a trickle than a flood on Wednesday as the Government prepared a PR blitz encouraging employees to head back to their workplace.
With Downing Street fearing huge job losses in town and city centre shops and cafes if workers do not return to pre-lockdown commuter patterns, Boris Johnson claimed people were returning in “huge numbers to the office” – but had little evidence to back up the claim.
