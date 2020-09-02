Bolton and Trafford virus restrictions to remain after surge in infection rates

Coronavirus restrictions in Bolton and Trafford are to remain in place following a “significant change” in infection rates in both areas.

The U-turn from Health Secretary Matt Hancock came after council leaders in both boroughs had pleaded for the ban on two households mixing to be maintained.

Mr Hancock said: “Following a significant change in the level of infection rates over the last few days, a decision has been taken that Bolton and Trafford will now remain under existing restrictions.

“This decision has been made in collaboration with local leaders after reviewing the latest data.

“We continually monitor outbreaks across the country, and have seen infection rates increase more than three times in Bolton in under a week, and double in Trafford since the last review.

“We have always been clear we will take swift and decisive action where needed to contain outbreaks.

“We can bring the rates down if we continue to work together and I urge everyone to continue to play their part by following the rules – get tested if you have symptoms, self-isolate and practice social distancing.”

The statement was released by the Department of Health and Social Care shortly after midday on Wednesday, the point at which it said the restrictions had been due to be lifted in the two Greater Manchester boroughs.

However, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was under the impression they had already been lifted overnight.

Before the U-turn was announced, Mr Burnham had described the decision to lift the restrictions as “completely illogical” while council leaders accused ministers of bowing to pressure from Tory MPs rather than listening to local health experts.

Bolton and Trafford had been set to join other parts of northern England in resuming social gatherings in two households for the first time in weeks, along with Stockport, Burnley, Hyndburn and parts of Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees.

A spokesman for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the decision was “utterly chaotic”.

“At a time when the Prime Minister is saying we need an ounce of confidence to get the economy growing, when you see chaos like this it gives people no confidence in the Government’s approach. And it’s another sign of their incompetence which is holding Britain back from this recovery,” he said.

Mr Burnham had earlier urged people in Bolton and Trafford to “continue to follow the guidance” not to have social gatherings in their home.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We find ourselves at a completely unsustainable position this morning – that’s the politest way I can put it.

“Overnight we’ve had restrictions released in two boroughs where we’ve got a rising number of cases – in one case in the red zone.

“And neighbouring boroughs are still under restrictions but with much lower numbers of cases.

“These restrictions were always hard to explain to the public but they are completely illogical now.”

The Department for Health and Social Care said the latest data in Bolton showed the weekly infection rate was 66.6 per 100,000 people on August 30, compared with 18.9 between August 17 and 23, while in Trafford the rate was 36.8 per 100,000, up from 17.8.

Last week, council leaders in Trafford had recommended that restrictions be maintained to wait for more evidence of a sustained downward trend in positive cases but was opposed by one of the area’s MPs, Conservative Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers.

Political consensus was reached in Bolton as they successfully appealed to the Government to bring Covid-19 restrictions in line with the rest of England, but Tory council leader David Greenhalgh backtracked on Tuesday when he pleaded for the plans to be put on hold after the surge in infection rate.