Average motor insurance payouts soar during lockdown

Average motor insurance payouts soared during the coronavirus lockdown, figures show.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said the value of typical claims paid between April and June in the UK was £4,600.

This was 27% higher than the previous three months and represents the largest quarter-to-quarter rise on record.

The ABI said the spike is partly due to increasing technology in cars.

The overall number of claims received by insurers between April and June fell by 48% to 324,000 as traffic fell by as much as two-thirds following the Covid-19 outbreak.

ABI manager for general insurance Laura Hughes said: “Lockdown naturally led to far fewer vehicles on the roads, which is reflected in the fall in the number of motor claims.

“With the average price of motor insurance currently at a four-year low, insurers have been passing on cost savings to their customers.

“However, cost pressures remain, such as rising vehicle repair costs, reflecting ever more complex vehicle technology and increased vehicle theft.

“With personal injury costs also continuing to rise, it is important that the whiplash reforms scheduled to be implemented in April 2021 are not delayed further.”