What the papers say – September 1
The battle for schools to catch up from delays caused by the coronavirus features prominently on the nation’s front pages.
The challenges and the costs for schools to rebound from from the Covid crisis dominate the Tuesday newspapers.
Metro leads on MP Robert Halfon saying there is only a 50/50 chance of next year’s A-level and GCSE exams going ahead.
The Daily Telegraph and the i also report on the challenge facing schools to catch up on their exam schedules following the lockdown.
The Daily Mirror says schools are facing a £216 million bill to keep children safe from Covid-19 on their return to school.
The Daily Star touches on the same topic, with news of schools cracking down on pupils pretending to cough in class.
Also on the schools front, The Guardian says urgent help for disadvantaged pupils is needed, with a report that the gap between rich and poor children “widens 46% in a year”.
Elsewhere, The Times reports on British tourists being in “turmoil” over quarantine restrictions.
The Independent leads with a story saying the Government has spent £120 million fighting disability claims in the past two years.
The NHS is about to launch a “dramatic new weapon” in the fight against diabetes, according to the Daily Mail.
The Daily Express carries a call that new BBC boss Tim Davie “must save free TV licences”.
And the Financial Times reports on a rise for global stocks during the “hottest August for decades” in the markets.
