Two Pcs accused of gross incompetence over teenager’s domestic abuse claims
Pcs Kerry Lynham and Sophie Dennis face a disciplinary hearing over claims of harassment made by Katrina Makunova in the weeks before her death.
Two police officers have been accused of failing to act on claims of domestic violence made by a teenage girl who was killed in a heated confrontation with her ex-boyfriend.
The 17-year-old died in July 2018 when she fell on to a knife that she had concealed in her handbag ahead of a meeting with Oluwaseyi Dada, 23, in Camberwell, south-east London.
He was jailed for two years and three months for her manslaughter in what Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith described as an “extraordinary case”.
The two Metropolitan Police constables will face claims that their performance was grossly incompetent in a two-day hearing beginning on September 8.
It is claimed that, on June 23 2018, at an address in Forest Hill and at Lewisham police station, both in south-east London, they:
– Failed to acknowledge a member of the public was reporting criminal allegations of harassment and offences under the Public Order Act;
– Failed to take positive action as a result of that allegation;
– Failed to complete risk assessments relating to a vulnerable victim of domestic abuse;
– Failed to safeguard a child (Miss Makunova) in failing to complete a report for a database containing details of minors who have had contact with police.
Pc Dennis is also accused of providing false and misleading information on a crime report.
It is claimed the officer wrongly recorded that Miss Makunova did not want to make a statement when she had not been asked to do so; wrongly stated that a risk assessment form had been completed; and incorrectly said that she had refused to answer some questions.
