The key points from Scotland’s Programme for Government

Here are the key points from the Programme for Government revealed by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at Holyrood.

First Minister @NicolaSturgeon set out her Programme for Government earlier today in @ScotParl. It details our continuing response to coronavirus and our plans to shape a stronger, greener and fairer future for Scotland. Find out more ➡ https://t.co/ynOovuvtbb#ScotPfG #BSL pic.twitter.com/ZG9wb68Ch8 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) September 1, 2020

– Draft independence Bill to be published before May

Legislation setting out proposed terms and timing will be produced by the Scottish Government before the next Holyrood election.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Before the end of this Parliament, we will publish a draft Bill setting out the proposed terms and timing of an independence referendum – as well as the proposed question that people will be asked in that referendum.”

– Proximity tracing app to tackle Covid-19

Protect Scotland will be launched next month as an additional means of notifying people that they may have been exposed to the virus and should self-isolate.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government would prioritise work such as this to suppress the virus.

Advertising

? @NicolaSturgeon: "Our Youth Guarantee is a new partnership with Scotland’s employers – backed by £60 million of government investment – to guarantee everyone aged 16-24, a job, a place in education or a place in training." — The SNP (@theSNP) September 1, 2020

– Youth jobs guarantee scheme

Ms Sturgeon said: “Central to our programme is a Youth Guarantee – a new partnership with Scotland’s employers, backed by £60 million of Government investment, to guarantee everyone aged 16 to 24 a job, a place in education or a place in training.”

An implementation plan is due to be set out by the Economy Secretary on Wednesday.

Advertising

– £500 million active travel fund

The money will go towards infrastructure that supports modes of transport such as cycling and walking.

It comes alongside a £1.6 billion low-carbon fund to transition to a net-zero economy, with a 20-year vision for energy-efficient housing.

We want to achieve the highest standard of support and care for people who use adult social care services. We will immediately establish an independent review into adult social care in Scotland, which will include consideration of a Scottish national care service. #ScotPfG pic.twitter.com/yf4IPfRpjq — Scottish Government (@scotgov) September 1, 2020

– Review of adult social care

The First Minister announced a review of adult social care with the aim of creating a National Care Service in Scotland.

She said the service could be a “lasting and positive legacy” from the coronavirus crisis.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that the pandemic has “underlined the need for improvement and reform” of the care sector and the Government needed to be “bold” to improve the system.