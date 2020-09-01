Teenager killed in sightseeing boat crash died of ‘abdominal injury’

A 15-year-old girl who was killed in a crash during a sightseeing boat trip died from an abdominal injury, an inquest has heard.

Emily Lewis was among 12 people taken to hospital after the rigid inflatable boat (Rib) collided with a buoy in the Solent on August 22.

An inquest opened into her death heard she was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she died despite attempts to save her life.

Coroner Christopher Wilkinson told the Winchester hearing that Emily was accompanied by her father, Simon Lewis, from the Park Gate area of Southampton, who confirmed her identity to medics.

Mr Wilkinson said: “Emily Lewis was admitted to Southampton General Hospital on August 22 accompanied by her father Simon Lewis who formally identified her.

“Sadly despite emergency medical treatment, Emily died later that day in hospital.”

He continued: “Emily was a passenger on board a boat during a sightseeing trip on Southampton Water when the boat was involved in a collision.

“As a result of that collision Emily was rendered unconscious and was taken to Southampton General Hospital where resuscitation attempts failed to revive her and sadly Emily died as a result of her injuries.”

He added that a post-mortem examination was carried out at Winchester hospital on August 24 by forensic pathologist Dr Russell Delaney who gave a preliminary cause of death as an upper abdominal injury.

The coroner said that investigations were ongoing and adjourned the case for a full inquest hearing on May 5 2021.

It is understood that Emily’s father, mother Nikki and 19-year-old sister Amy were also on the boat, and that both her mother and sister suffered broken arms.

The family said in a statement released previously through Hampshire police: “Our beautiful daughter Emily passed away on Saturday.

“We suffered from broken bones, but the emotional pain far outweighs the physical.

“We are all in shock that our beautiful daughter and sister is no longer with us, and words just don’t seem available to express our deep sense of loss.”

Stuart Parkes, head teacher at Brookfield School where Emily was a student, described her as “kind, compassionate” and as a “bright, conscientious student”.