Search continues for missing North Shields teenager Seesha Dack

The police officer leading the hunt for 15-year-old Seesha Dack who went missing two days ago said he was “extremely worried” for her safety as the search continued.

The teenager was last seen with friends at the Fish Quay in North Shields around 7pm on Sunday where she had spent several hours with friends.

While they all made it safely home, Seesha did not and Superintendent Craig Metcalfe of Northumbria Police said: “She is 15 years old, the family are extremely worried, as are we, as are her friends.

“Seesha has never done this before.

“This is completely out of character and we are all very concerned for you.”

We are still searching for missing teenager Seesha Dack. She has now not been seen for more than 36 hours and we need anyone with information about her whereabouts to get in touch immediately

Her phone has been switched off, leaving friends and family unable to contact her.

Mr Metcalfe said it was not thought that foul play was involved.

She had been “hanging around” with friends who have all been traced and who have supported the police search, he said.

He said the operation was split into a search and an investigation, with specialists checking the River Tyne, as well as derelict outbuildings, and others working on the inquiry, searching CCTV and looking for potential witnesses.

Speaking directly to the missing girl, he said: “Seesha, you are not in trouble, you haven’t done anything wrong.”

He urged her to make contact with a family member or the police to let them know she was safe, adding: “All we want to do, along with your family, is to reunite you with your family.”

Mr Metcalfe described her as a “home bird” who was not known for leaving North Tyneside, and who had not gone missing before.

He asked the public to search through CCTV or dash cam footage they might have from the area on Sunday.

Seesha was last seen wearing black leggings and a khaki green jacket and she is described as white, 5’4 in height and with long brown hair.

Seesha, or anyone with information, is asked to contact 101.

Speaking about her family, Mr Metcalfe said: “They are really worried, they are being brave, they are being fully co-operative.

“It is now Tuesday, she was last seen on Sunday.

“Naturally, I think for everyone the tension and that fear is going up with time.”