Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 29, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (August 30-September 1) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Pendle, 66 new cases were recorded in the seven days to August 29 – the equivalent of 71.7 per 100,000 people. This is the highest rate in England, and it is up slightly from 68.4 in the seven days to August 22.

The rate in Bolton has jumped from 18.4 to 59.1, with 170 new cases.

Corby is third as the rate has increased from 22.2 to 56.8 with 41 new cases.

Other areas recording notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Rossendale (up from 12.6 to 49.0, with 35 new cases)

– South Tyneside (up from 11.9 to 41.1, with 62 new cases)

– Trafford (up from 19.4 to 35.4, with 84 new cases)

– Leeds (up from 18.9 to 31.4, with 249 new cases)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on September 1 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 29; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 22.

Pendle 71.7 (66), 68.4 (63)

Bolton 59.1 (170), 18.4 (53)

Corby 56.8 (41), 22.2 (16)

Oldham 56.5 (134), 60.3 (143)

Rossendale 49.0 (35), 12.6 (9)

Blackburn with Darwen 48.8 (73), 57.4 (86)

Bradford 48.5 (262), 43.2 (233)

Rochdale 44.1 (98), 36.9 (82)

South Tyneside 41.1 (62), 11.9 (18)

Manchester 39.3 (217), 45.9 (254)

Tameside 37.1 (84), 30.5 (69)

Salford 36.3 (94), 27.8 (72)

Trafford 35.4 (84), 19.4 (46)

Kettering 35.4 (36), 25.5 (26)

Preston 32.8 (47), 25.8 (37)

Great Yarmouth 32.2 (32), 3.0 (3)

Leeds 31.4 (249), 18.9 (150)

Breckland 30.0 (42), 5.7 (8)

Birmingham 29.4 (336), 24.3 (278)

Kirklees 28.2 (124), 26.4 (116)

Burnley 28.1 (25), 24.7 (22)

Sandwell 27.7 (91), 21.0 (69)

Bury 25.7 (49), 38.2 (73)

Leicester 25.1 (89), 46.3 (164)

Wirral 24.7 (80), 8.6 (28)

Hyndburn 24.7 (20), 21.0 (17)

Watford 23.8 (23), 8.3 (8)

Kensington and Chelsea 23.1 (36), 16.0 (25)

Northampton 22.7 (51), 39.6 (89)

Middlesbrough 22.7 (32), 16.3 (23)

Newcastle-under-Lyme 21.6 (28), 18.5 (24)

Tamworth 20.9 (16), 0.0 (0)

Hackney and City of London 20.3 (59), 22.7 (66)

Peterborough 20.3 (41), 16.8 (34)

Swindon 19.8 (44), 42.8 (95)

Ribble Valley 19.7 (12), 13.1 (8)

Welwyn Hatfield 19.5 (24), 10.6 (13)

Redcar and Cleveland 19.0 (26), 5.8 (8)

Wycombe 18.3 (32), 6.3 (11)

Epping Forest 18.2 (24), 6.8 (9)

Dacorum 18.1 (28), 22.6 (35)

Wandsworth 17.9 (59), 18.5 (61)

Coventry 17.8 (66), 11.0 (41)

Cambridge 17.6 (22), 4.0 (5)

Harrow 17.5 (44), 13.5 (34)

Hammersmith and Fulham 17.3 (32), 16.7 (31)

Windsor and Maidenhead 17.2 (26), 23.1 (35)

Hertsmere 17.2 (18), 9.5 (10)

Calderdale 17.0 (36), 30.7 (65)

Brentwood 16.9 (13), 10.4 (8)

Winchester 16.8 (21), 7.2 (9)

Stoke-on-Trent 16.8 (43), 23.0 (59)

Blaby 16.7 (17), 20.7 (21)

Havering 16.6 (43), 9.6 (25)

Mole Valley 16.0 (14), 6.9 (6)

Spelthorne 16.0 (16), 6.0 (6)

Harborough 16.0 (15), 7.5 (7)

East Staffordshire 15.9 (19), 9.2 (11)

East Hertfordshire 15.4 (23), 6.0 (9)

Elmbridge 15.4 (21), 16.1 (22)

Barnet 15.2 (60), 13.4 (53)

Lambeth 15.0 (49), 12.6 (41)

Rutland 15.0 (6), 12.5 (5)

Westminster 14.5 (38), 13.0 (34)

Tower Hamlets 14.5 (47), 11.7 (38)

Liverpool 14.3 (71), 18.9 (94)

Norwich 14.2 (20), 2.8 (4)

Newcastle upon Tyne 14.2 (43), 15.2 (46)

Sheffield 14.2 (83), 11.6 (68)

Redditch 14.1 (12), 29.3 (25)

Oadby and Wigston 14.0 (8), 31.6 (18)

Richmond upon Thames 13.6 (27), 9.1 (18)

Waverley 13.5 (17), 15.8 (20)

Sefton 13.4 (37), 11.9 (33)

Gateshead 13.4 (27), 7.4 (15)

Hambleton 13.1 (12), 2.2 (2)

Plymouth 13.0 (34), 5.7 (15)

High Peak 12.9 (12), 10.8 (10)

South Bucks 12.8 (9), 22.8 (16)

Camden 12.6 (34), 11.5 (31)

Enfield 12.6 (42), 12.6 (42)

Ealing 12.6 (43), 18.7 (64)

Wolverhampton 12.5 (33), 16.7 (44)

Vale of White Horse 12.5 (17), 10.3 (14)

Oxford 12.5 (19), 26.2 (40)

Lichfield 12.4 (13), 2.9 (3)

Epsom and Ewell 12.4 (10), 2.5 (2)

Reading 12.4 (20), 11.1 (18)

Barking and Dagenham 12.2 (26), 14.1 (30)

Bedford 12.1 (21), 12.1 (21)

Southend-on-Sea 12.0 (22), 4.9 (9)

Mid Sussex 11.9 (18), 9.3 (14)

Waltham Forest 11.9 (33), 10.8 (30)

Three Rivers 11.8 (11), 12.9 (12)

Rushcliffe 11.7 (14), 5.9 (7)

Hartlepool 11.7 (11), 7.5 (7)

Stockton-on-Tees 11.7 (23), 2.5 (5)

Wigan 11.6 (38), 12.2 (40)

Brent 11.5 (38), 9.1 (30)

South Hams 11.5 (10), 2.3 (2)

Wakefield 11.5 (40), 19.8 (69)

Chiltern 11.5 (11), 10.4 (10)

East Hampshire 11.4 (14), 5.7 (7)

Hillingdon 11.4 (35), 15.6 (48)

Newham 11.3 (40), 9.3 (33)

Wellingborough 11.3 (9), 21.3 (17)

Southwark 11.3 (36), 17.3 (55)

Derbyshire Dales 11.1 (8), 5.5 (4)

Hastings 10.8 (10), 8.6 (8)

Greenwich 10.8 (31), 4.2 (12)

Kingston upon Thames 10.7 (19), 9.0 (16)

County Durham 10.6 (56), 9.8 (52)

Redbridge 10.5 (32), 6.9 (21)

Bexley 10.5 (26), 8.1 (20)

Haringey 10.4 (28), 13.0 (35)

Cheltenham 10.3 (12), 8.6 (10)

Darlington 10.3 (11), 1.9 (2)

Stevenage 10.2 (9), 1.1 (1)

Allerdale 10.2 (10), 4.1 (4)

Rotherham 10.2 (27), 6.4 (17)

Carlisle 10.1 (11), 14.7 (16)

North Tyneside 10.1 (21), 5.3 (11)

Harrogate 9.9 (16), 8.1 (13)

Knowsley 9.9 (15), 5.3 (8)

Dartford 9.8 (11), 4.4 (5)

Chelmsford 9.5 (17), 8.4 (15)

East Northamptonshire 9.5 (9), 8.5 (8)

Bristol 9.5 (44), 11.0 (51)

St Albans 9.4 (14), 7.4 (11)

Guildford 9.4 (14), 12.8 (19)

Gedling 9.3 (11), 10.2 (12)

Blackpool 9.3 (13), 5.7 (8)

Solihull 9.2 (20), 7.9 (17)

South Norfolk 9.2 (13), 2.8 (4)

Hounslow 9.2 (25), 13.3 (36)

South Gloucestershire 9.1 (26), 10.5 (30)

Southampton 9.1 (23), 4.0 (10)

Islington 9.1 (22), 9.9 (24)

Warrington 9.0 (19), 2.9 (6)

Brighton and Hove 8.9 (26), 5.8 (17)

West Berkshire 8.8 (14), 6.3 (10)

Lewisham 8.8 (27), 10.5 (32)

Selby 8.8 (8), 3.3 (3)

Broxtowe 8.8 (10), 10.5 (12)

Uttlesford 8.8 (8), 6.6 (6)

Walsall 8.8 (25), 14.0 (40)

Babergh 8.7 (8), 0.0 (0)

Cheshire East 8.6 (33), 8.1 (31)

Stockport 8.5 (25), 12.6 (37)

South Northamptonshire 8.5 (8), 5.3 (5)

Luton 8.4 (18), 14.6 (31)

Bromley 8.4 (28), 11.1 (37)

Nottingham 8.4 (28), 12.9 (43)

Dudley 8.4 (27), 6.5 (21)

Sunderland 8.3 (23), 6.1 (17)

Broxbourne 8.2 (8), 12.3 (12)

Staffordshire Moorlands 8.1 (8), 9.1 (9)

Sedgemoor 8.1 (10), 1.6 (2)

Lincoln 8.1 (8), 9.1 (9)

Wyre Forest 7.9 (8), 4.9 (5)

Mendip 7.8 (9), 6.1 (7)

New Forest 7.8 (14), 7.2 (13)

Croydon 7.8 (30), 8.5 (33)

Thanet 7.8 (11), 0.7 (1)

Castle Point 7.7 (7), 2.2 (2)

Gloucester 7.7 (10), 5.4 (7)

Shropshire 7.7 (25), 7.1 (23)

Nuneaton and Bedworth 7.7 (10), 5.4 (7)

Barnsley 7.7 (19), 10.1 (25)

Sevenoaks 7.5 (9), 7.5 (9)

Bolsover 7.4 (6), 3.7 (3)

Derby 7.4 (19), 7.8 (20)

Slough 7.4 (11), 12.7 (19)

Newark and Sherwood 7.4 (9), 18.8 (23)

Mansfield 7.3 (8), 7.3 (8)

Central Bedfordshire 7.3 (21), 6.6 (19)

Bath and North East Somerset 7.2 (14), 15.5 (30)

Hart 7.2 (7), 2.1 (2)

St. Helens 7.2 (13), 11.1 (20)

Northumberland 7.1 (23), 11.8 (38)

Hinckley and Bosworth 7.1 (8), 5.3 (6)

Wokingham 7.0 (12), 5.8 (10)

Cheshire West and Chester 7.0 (24), 8.2 (28)

Portsmouth 7.0 (15), 4.7 (10)

Basildon 6.9 (13), 3.7 (7)

Erewash 6.9 (8), 6.9 (8)

Rochford 6.9 (6), 5.7 (5)

Sutton 6.8 (14), 11.1 (23)

Chorley 6.8 (8), 8.5 (10)

Eastbourne 6.7 (7), 5.8 (6)

Surrey Heath 6.7 (6), 4.5 (4)

Runnymede 6.7 (6), 8.9 (8)

Gravesham 6.5 (7), 7.5 (8)

Bracknell Forest 6.5 (8), 4.9 (6)

North Somerset 6.5 (14), 2.3 (5)

Rugby 6.4 (7), 7.3 (8)

West Oxfordshire 6.3 (7), 5.4 (6)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 6.3 (25), 4.0 (16)

South Ribble 6.3 (7), 6.3 (7)

Milton Keynes 6.3 (17), 9.6 (26)

Maldon 6.2 (4), 1.5 (1)

East Devon 6.2 (9), 8.9 (13)

Exeter 6.1 (8), 7.6 (10)

Reigate and Banstead 6.1 (9), 6.7 (10)

Bassetlaw 6.0 (7), 11.1 (13)

Worcester 5.9 (6), 4.0 (4)

Tunbridge Wells 5.9 (7), 5.1 (6)

Copeland 5.9 (4), 7.3 (5)

North West Leicestershire 5.8 (6), 3.9 (4)

Boston 5.7 (4), 1.4 (1)

York 5.7 (12), 7.1 (15)

Tandridge 5.7 (5), 5.7 (5)

South Cambridgeshire 5.7 (9), 3.1 (5)

South Kesteven 5.6 (8), 2.8 (4)

South Derbyshire 5.6 (6), 0.9 (1)

West Suffolk 5.6 (10), 5.6 (10)

Wealden 5.6 (9), 1.9 (3)

Warwick 5.6 (8), 4.9 (7)

Horsham 5.6 (8), 6.3 (9)

Worthing 5.4 (6), 4.5 (5)

South Somerset 5.3 (9), 1.8 (3)

Crawley 5.3 (6), 8.0 (9)

Merton 5.3 (11), 9.2 (19)

Folkestone and Hythe 5.3 (6), 14.2 (16)

Tewkesbury 5.3 (5), 4.2 (4)

West Lancashire 5.2 (6), 5.2 (6)

North Hertfordshire 5.2 (7), 9.0 (12)

North Lincolnshire 5.2 (9), 6.4 (11)

Fareham 5.2 (6), 2.6 (3)

Colchester 5.1 (10), 2.1 (4)

Stafford 5.1 (7), 5.1 (7)

Fylde 5.0 (4), 6.2 (5)

South Oxfordshire 4.9 (7), 10.6 (15)

Mid Devon 4.9 (4), 12.1 (10)

Charnwood 4.8 (9), 8.6 (16)

Test Valley 4.8 (6), 4.8 (6)

Adur 4.7 (3), 7.8 (5)

Halton 4.6 (6), 3.9 (5)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 4.6 (7), 1.3 (2)

Stratford-on-Avon 4.6 (6), 5.4 (7)

Basingstoke and Deane 4.5 (8), 4.0 (7)

Huntingdonshire 4.5 (8), 5.6 (10)

Wyre 4.5 (5), 5.4 (6)

Cotswold 4.5 (4), 5.6 (5)

Torbay 4.4 (6), 8.1 (11)

North Kesteven 4.3 (5), 1.7 (2)

Rushmoor 4.2 (4), 9.5 (9)

North Devon 4.1 (4), 5.1 (5)

East Riding of Yorkshire 4.1 (14), 5.9 (20)

Thurrock 4.0 (7), 4.6 (8)

Aylesbury Vale 4.0 (8), 7.0 (14)

Bromsgrove 4.0 (4), 6.0 (6)

Swale 4.0 (6), 2.7 (4)

Cherwell 4.0 (6), 9.3 (14)

Woking 4.0 (4), 9.9 (10)

Medway 3.9 (11), 3.2 (9)

Wychavon 3.9 (5), 10.0 (13)

Eden 3.8 (2), 3.8 (2)

Teignbridge 3.7 (5), 3.7 (5)

Richmondshire 3.7 (2), 13.0 (7)

Doncaster 3.5 (11), 2.9 (9)

Daventry 3.5 (3), 7.0 (6)

Forest of Dean 3.5 (3), 1.2 (1)

Harlow 3.4 (3), 6.9 (6)

Wiltshire 3.4 (17), 4.2 (21)

East Cambridgeshire 3.3 (3), 6.7 (6)

Telford and Wrekin 3.3 (6), 11.7 (21)

Stroud 3.3 (4), 7.5 (9)

East Suffolk 3.2 (8), 2.0 (5)

Havant 3.2 (4), 4.0 (5)

North East Lincolnshire 3.1 (5), 3.8 (6)

Ashfield 3.1 (4), 2.3 (3)

Rother 3.1 (3), 3.1 (3)

Hull 3.1 (8), 3.1 (8)

North Warwickshire 3.1 (2), 6.1 (4)

Broadland 3.1 (4), 2.3 (3)

North East Derbyshire 3.0 (3), 3.9 (4)

Fenland 2.9 (3), 2.9 (3)

Dorset 2.9 (11), 3.2 (12)

Lewes 2.9 (3), 1.0 (1)

Mid Suffolk 2.9 (3), 3.9 (4)

Lancaster 2.7 (4), 7.5 (11)

Malvern Hills 2.5 (2), 3.8 (3)

Canterbury 2.4 (4), 4.2 (7)

Gosport 2.4 (2), 5.9 (5)

Tonbridge and Malling 2.3 (3), 5.3 (7)

Eastleigh 2.2 (3), 3.7 (5)

East Lindsey 2.1 (3), 4.9 (7)

Isle of Wight 2.1 (3), 1.4 (2)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 2.1 (12), 2.4 (14)

Braintree 2.0 (3), 3.9 (6)

South Lakeland 1.9 (2), 2.9 (3)

Arun 1.9 (3), 3.1 (5)

Scarborough 1.8 (2), 2.8 (3)

Ryedale 1.8 (1), 3.6 (2)

South Staffordshire 1.8 (2), 5.3 (6)

Craven 1.8 (1), 12.3 (7)

Maidstone 1.7 (3), 6.4 (11)

Chichester 1.7 (2), 7.4 (9)

Herefordshire 1.6 (3), 5.7 (11)

Ashford 1.5 (2), 1.5 (2)

Tendring 1.4 (2), 5.5 (8)

South Holland 1.1 (1), 1.1 (1)

West Lindsey 1.0 (1), 1.0 (1)

Cannock Chase 1.0 (1), 7.9 (8)

North Norfolk 1.0 (1), 1.9 (2)

Chesterfield 1.0 (1), 2.9 (3)

Amber Valley 0.8 (1), 5.5 (7)

Ipswich 0.7 (1), 5.1 (7)

Somerset West and Taunton 0.6 (1), 4.5 (7)

Melton 0.0 (0), 13.7 (7)

Dover 0.0 (0), 5.9 (7)

Barrow-in-Furness 0.0 (0), 3.0 (2)

Torridge 0.0 (0), 1.5 (1)

West Devon 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)