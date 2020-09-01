Latest Covid-19 rates in Pendle, Oldham and other key areas

Here is a summary of the latest rates of new Covid-19 cases in key areas of England:

– Pendle

There were 66 new cases recorded in Pendle in the seven days to August 28. This is the equivalent of 71.7 cases per 100,000 people – up from 60.8 per 100,000 in the previous week (the seven days to August 21). Pendle continues to record the highest rate of new cases in England, but the rolling seven-day rate is below a peak of 114.0 in the seven days to August 8.

– Oldham

Oldham is currently recording the second highest rate in England, but the numbers are falling. Some 135 new cases were recorded in the seven days to August 28 – the equivalent of 56.9 cases per 100,000 people. This is down from 64.9 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to August 21. It is also well below the levels of early August, when the rate was above 110.

– Corby

Corby has the third highest rate in England. The number of new cases is low compared with parts of north-west England – 37 in the seven days to August 28 – but this is the equivalent of 51.2 cases per 100,000 people and is up from 23.5 in the previous seven days.

– Bolton

Bolton has had its highest seven-day rate since late May. There were 129 new cases recorded in the seven days to August 28 – the equivalent of 44.9 per 100,000 people. This is up from 18.4 in the previous seven days.

– Trafford

The seven-day rate in Trafford is up from 19.0 to 35.8, with 85 new cases recorded. This is the highest rate for Trafford since the end of July.

– South Tyneside

There were 49 new cases in South Tyneside in the seven days to August 28 – the equivalent of 32.5 per 100,000 people. This is up from 10.6 in the previous seven days, and is the highest since late May.

– Birmingham

The seven-day rate in Birmingham is broadly unchanged on a week ago: 26.0, up slightly from 24.3. A total of 297 new cases were recorded in the seven days to August 28.

– Leicester

Leicester’s numbers have come right down from the levels seen in June and July. The latest seven-day rate is 24.3 new cases per 100,000 – down from 48.8 in the previous week, and a big drop from the likes of 159.5 in late June.

Note: all numbers have been calculated by the PA news agency based on the latest Public Health England data published on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard. Data for the most recent three days (August 29-31) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised. The dashboard is due to be updated later on Tuesday.