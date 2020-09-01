In Pictures: Now wash your hands and back to school

Menu

For some children it was their first time back in the classroom for six months.

Schools go back in England

Pupils have been returning to schools around England on what was for some their first day in class since the coronavirus lockdown in March.

While some schools took the opportunity for a teacher inset day ahead of the resumption of lessons, others welcomed back their students with social distancing signage, spaced-out desks and sinks in the playground to ensure good hand hygiene.

Pupils on the first day back to school at Charles Dickens Primary School in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Staff were on hand to offer a socially-distanced greeting (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Students wash their hands before entering class (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pupils and parents were asked to queue up for drop-off on the first day back (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Desks were spaced further apart (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Colourful barriers were also used to break up play areas  (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Social distancing markings in the reception at the Jewellery Quarter Academy in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Teacher training takes place ahead of the return of pupils (Jacob King/PA)
A cleaner disinfects the reception (Jacob King/PA)
Teachers were taken through the plans for the term (Jacob King/PA)

Social distancing signs were spread around (Jacob King/PA)
Teacher Joanne Conlon with some of her class pupils on their first day of P1 at St John the Baptist Primary School in west Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Dinner staff dispense a hot lunch to pupils in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
