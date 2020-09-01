Advertising
In Pictures: Now wash your hands and back to school
For some children it was their first time back in the classroom for six months.
Pupils have been returning to schools around England on what was for some their first day in class since the coronavirus lockdown in March.
While some schools took the opportunity for a teacher inset day ahead of the resumption of lessons, others welcomed back their students with social distancing signage, spaced-out desks and sinks in the playground to ensure good hand hygiene.
