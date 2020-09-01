‘Gorgeous’ one-eyed cat adopted by partially-sighted owner

A “gorgeous” one-eyed cat has been adopted by a partially-sighted woman and her family.

Kate and her family from Gomersal, West Yorkshire, adopted 11-year-old George as she learned to live with her diagnosis of Usher syndrome, a degenerative condition that causes hearing and vision loss.

“I saw George on the Cats Protection website and, having begun to lose part of my sight in the past few years, I immediately fell in love with this gorgeous chap,” Kate said.

“Having only one eye certainly hasn’t held him back.

“He loves joining us for story time with my five-year-old daughter, and, while he prefers to stay close to home, he’s been out walking along fences and climbing trees.”

Kate said George settled in to his new home straight away (Cats Protection/PA)

George was rescued as a young stray, then taken to Cats Protection’s Gildersome centre following the death of his owner. His eye was removed when a routine vet visit found he had cancer in it.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Kate could not visit George before he was adopted, instead getting to know him through videos.

“George was delivered directly to our door and he settled in straight away, following us around and giving us cuddles,” she said.

Cats Protection rehoming and welfare assistant Diane Armer said: “George was particularly popular with everyone at the centre, he has such a fantastic personality.

“It is so lovely to hear that George has settled in so well.”