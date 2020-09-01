Body found in search for missing teenager Seesha Dack

A body has been found in the search for missing 15-year-old Seesha Dack, Northumbria Police have said.

The teenager was last seen with friends at the Fish Quay in North Shields at around 7pm on Sunday.

While her friends all returned home, Seesha did not.

Police said they found a body, believed to be the missing teenager, near Tanners Bank in North Shields on Tuesday evening.

Seesha went missing in North Shields on Sunday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Superintendent Barrie Joisce said: “This is an extremely sad conclusion to an extensive investigation.

“Specialist officers are currently supporting Seesha’s family during this incredibly difficult time and our thoughts are with them.

“I want to thank everyone who helped in our search by sharing our appeals, searching the area and those who have phoned us with possible sightings.

“We will continue to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances around the death but at this stage we do not believe there to be any third party involvement.”