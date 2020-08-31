What the papers say – August 31

Concerns over tax moves to cover the costs of the Government’s response to the Covid crisis dominate the Monday papers.

The Daily Express and the i say there is uproar over cuts to pension tax relief to help cover Covid-related costs to the Government.

Monday's front page: Tax raid plan to pay Covid costs sparks backlash#iweekend #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mOrRx1XaGb — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 30, 2020

The Guardian says those costs to the Government have sparked a “budget crisis” in schools.

Guardian front page, Monday 31 August 2020: Cost of Covid safety sparks budget crisis in schools pic.twitter.com/86MGYbYybK — The Guardian (@guardian) August 30, 2020

And The Daily Telegraph also leads on the tax story, saying MPs and business leaders have warned tax increases could “choke off” the UK’s coronavirus recovery.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Tax rises could choke recovery, Sunak told'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ggqwK6XJPX — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 30, 2020

Meanwhile, The Times says a Government push to have people return to work appears to be stalling, according to latest data.

Reluctant office staff defy the call to commute#TomorrowsPapersToday @BBCHelena pic.twitter.com/TcG2S6WQ0k — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) August 30, 2020

The Daily Mirror reports on the return of nine million pupils to schools, calling it “the biggest test yet” in Britain’s recovery from the coronavirus.

And The Independent carries a warning from scientists on a “rising risk” of animal viruses infecting humans.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail splashes on its own campaign against plastic bags.

The sale of TikTok in the US has been put at risk after China tightened controls on technology exports, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 31 August https://t.co/8gzEAHD8Gz pic.twitter.com/xkkuH3tUvv — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 30, 2020

And the Daily Star reports on the coldest bank holiday for decades.