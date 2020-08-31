August weather in pictures: From sunshine to storms

As summer bows out, we look back over a month of weather extremes, with a heatwave – including the hottest August day recorded in 17 years – as well as two unseasonably early named storms.

A sunny start to the month wasn’t without its share of controversy, as crowds flocked to beaches to enjoy the warm weather, raising concerns of social distancing struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of the month saw crowds flock to Bournemouth beach – as temperatures reached the mid-30s (Steve Parsons/PA)

The busy scenes at Bournemouth prompted concerns over a lack of social distancing (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Reuben Hurst, 13, jumps into Charlton Lido in south London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Taking the plunge at Southend (Victoria Jones/PA)

People walk along Barry Island beach in Wales in early August (Ben Birchall/PA)

An audience enjoys the Sea Show performance at the Minack Theatre in Porthcurno near Lands End, on August 3 (David Davies/PA)

Sunbathing in Skegness (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sun-seekers at Brighton beach on August 7 (Steve Parsons/PA)

A paddleboarder watches the sun rise at Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside on August 8 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Soaking up rays outside a beach hut at Bournemouth on August 8 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Waste ready to be collected after a busy day at Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People enjoy the hot weather on Boscombe beach in Dorset, on August 8 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Meadow Bartleet, five, poses for a picture as visitors enjoy the warm weather at the sunflower fields at Becketts Farm, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

A cyclist takes a selfie on the Mall in central London on August 9 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Alas, it was never going to last forever. A train passes in Saltcoats on the west coast of North Ayrshire as Storm Ellen approached later in the month (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Waves crash over the harbour wall in Folkestone, Kent, on August 21 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Clouds form over the Solent in Portsmouth (Steve Parsons/PA)

The wind catches a woman’s hair in London as Storm Francis hit the UK on August 25 (Yui Mok/PA)

Giant waves at Seaham in County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)