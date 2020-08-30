What the papers say – August 30

The latest coronavirus updates and political machinations fill Sunday’s front pages.

A senior Government source has told the Sunday Express scientists at Oxford University and Imperial College London are “extremely close” to developing and testing a vaccine.

Social media influencers and reality television personalities “have been paid a fortune” to promote the Government’s test and trace scheme, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Sunday Telegraph reports the Treasury wants to cover the spiralling economic costs of the pandemic via “bombshell” tax hikes.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Bombshell tax hikes to pay for virus'

The Sunday Times continues the story, saying the “tax raid” will hit businesses, the wealthy, pensions and foreign aid.

Sunak plans triple tax raid on the wealthy, hitting pensions, second homes and businesses, The Sunday Times reports

The Prime Minister faces a showdown with “furious” Tory MPs over the Government’s “chaotic handling” of the pandemic, according to The Observer.

New Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey tells The Independent he will not allow Boris Johnson and his chief adviser Dominic Cummings to turn UK politics into a “culture war” between conservatives and progressives.

Former Downing Street adviser Sir Robbie Gibb is working to establish an “impartial” television news channel to rival the BBC, The Mail on Sunday reports.

Social media platform TikTok is being used to “glorify street gang violence including stabbings and murders, according to Sunday People.

Tomorrow's front page: TikTok app scorecards glorify gang stabbings to kids

And the Daily Star Sunday says the Welsh castle hosting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is a hotspot for “UFO sightings”.