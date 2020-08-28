What the papers say – August 28

A return to the office features on the front pages at the end of the working week, while the headlines also carry various angles on coronavirus in the UK.

The Times has a report saying senior Conservative MPs are pushing Prime Minister Boris Johnson into declaring it safe to return to offices amid concerns of the impact of home working on cities and towns.

The Daily Telegraph reports on a campaign starting next week to push for a return to the workplace, focusing on the benefits to mental health.

The Guardian says the death toll of people with Covid-19 at individual care homes is being kept secret, a story which also leads the i.

Metro carries a picture of a passenger being taken off a Ryanair flight after receiving a text saying he tested positive for coronavirus.

The Daily Mirror leads on headteachers saying schools will be ready for the start of term, but there is concern about a Plan B if the virus spikes.

The Independent reports the UK has not taken in refugees through a resettlement scheme since the pandemic began.

The Daily Mail leads on the legal aid bill for the three men convicted of the manslaughter of Pc Andrew Harper.

The Daily Express writes that a no-deal Brexit has moved closer as the EU has made “desperate attempts to force Britain into a compromise”.

The Financial Times reports Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell gave Wall Street a shot in the arm with a soft approach to inflation.

And the Daily Star reports fears over ghosts could put contestants off taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!