Motorists prosecuted for offences caught on dashcam

Dashcam footage submitted by members of the public has seen more than 100 motorists prosecuted for driving offences.

Dorset Police has released video of some of the examples of incidents caught on dashcams and submitted to the force as evidence of bad driving.

Since Operation Snap was launched last year, more thanr 500 submissions have been received by the police.

This motorist was caught on dashcam overtaking another car by crossing double white lines (Dorset Police/PA)

Of these, 128 drivers have been prosecuted, sent on a driver education course or received a warning letter.

Chief Inspector Steve Lenney, head of roads policing for Dorset Police, said the force wanted to encourage more members of the public to submit examples.

“We know that members of the public can get frustrated when they see drivers getting away with offences that can place them and other road users at risk,” he said.

“Operation Snap is a great initiative allowing motorists to share their footage with us for consideration of prosecution in addition to the fantastic work of our roads policing and No Excuse officers challenging poor driver behaviour daily.”

? WATCH: We’re releasing dash cam footage of driving offences we’ve prosecuted which were captured by members of the public under Operation Snap. Those featured have received a court summons, points & a fine or a driver education course. Find out more: https://t.co/j1LCbV6zlx pic.twitter.com/I92iuW8cSU — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) August 28, 2020

The majority of prosecutions are for drivers not paying due care and attention to other road users, but also include using a mobile phone at the wheel, driving through a red light and crossing solid white lines.

Mr Lenney added: “We’re determined and robust in our approach to policing the roads and while working with our communities, we will take every opportunity to make roads safer for all.

“This portal allows us to effectively deal with digital footage and photos of traffic offences in a safe and secure way and I would encourage those with dash cams to submit clips of wrongdoing.”