‘Current occupier’ of Kew Palace sent letter by TV Licensing

A letter has been sent to “The Current Occupier” of Kew Palace from TV Licensing despite the last resident being King George III.

Rachel Mackay, manager of historic royal palaces at Kew, posted a picture of the envelope marked “Action Required Immediately” on Thursday.

George III loved receiving mail at #KewPalace, especially from his many children, so we’re disappointed to see that he’s been neglecting to keep up with all his correspondences ?? https://t.co/m5tAQGaHgW — Historic Royal Palaces (@HRP_palaces) August 27, 2020

In a tweet, she said: “Oh good, it’s the time of year where I have to explain to the TV Licensing Authority why King George III hasn’t paid his TV licence since 1820.”

The palace complex, on the banks of the River Thames in Richmond, dates from 1631 and was home to George II and Queen Caroline, and then King George III, Queen Charlotte and their children.