Casinos in Wales set to reopen

Casinos in Wales are set to reopen as the lockdown restrictions are further eased.

Preparations are under way for casinos to open from Saturday across Wales, which follows similar moves in Scotland and England earlier this month.

The venues have introduced a range of measures to ensure the safety of returning staff and customers, including plastic screens, track and trace systems and strict social distancing rules.

Staff clean clear plastic dividing screens between players and dealers at the Grosvenor Casino in Cardiff (Ben Birchall/PA)

There are four casinos in Wales, located in Cardiff and Swansea, which employ around 300 people.

Carl Hoogwerf, general manager at the Grosvenor Casino Cardiff, said: “We are delighted we can now finally welcome back our customers to enjoy our casino safely once more, having already proved we have not only complied with but exceeded the necessary hygiene and safety standards.”

Michael Dugher, chief executive of the Betting and Gaming Council, said: “The Welsh Government has listened to the concerns of our members and responded to the tremendous efforts they have made to ensure they can reopen safely.

“It’s great news that casinos across Great Britain are now able to open their doors and make a vital contribution to the country’s economic recovery.”