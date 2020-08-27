Advertising
What the papers say – August 27
Coronavirus and the Prime Minister’s views on exam grade problems lead Thursday’s papers.
Coronavirus, Brexit and a “mutant algorithm” are among the stories making the headlines on Thursday.
The Times leads with a report suggesting there is a hidden NHS waiting list with 15.3 million patients requiring follow-up appointments.
The Daily Telegraph reports people on low incomes suffering from coronavirus will be given money to “ensure” they self-isolate.
The ongoing story about exams leads Metro after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a “mutant algorithm” caused problems with the grades.
And the i leads on the Department for Education’s leading civil servant being ousted as Mr Johnson “swings the axe”, a story which also leads The Independent.
Meanwhile, The Guardian says Germany has scrapped plans to discuss Brexit at a diplomatic meeting next week after a lack of progress on the UK’s departure.
The Daily Mirror reports on Sarah Harding’s breast cancer diagnosis.
While the Daily Mail reports on a push for Britons to return to their offices.
The Daily Express says an insect spray can fight off Covid-19.
The Financial Times reports the Green Climate Fund is facing “misconduct complaints including allegations of sexism and harassment in the workplace”.
And the Daily Star says kebabs may soon be off the menu following a shortage of the meat.
