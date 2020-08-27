What the papers say – August 27

Coronavirus, Brexit and a “mutant algorithm” are among the stories making the headlines on Thursday.

The Times leads with a report suggesting there is a hidden NHS waiting list with 15.3 million patients requiring follow-up appointments.

The Daily Telegraph reports people on low incomes suffering from coronavirus will be given money to “ensure” they self-isolate.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Victims of virus will be paid to quarantine'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KGsnZtz74H — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 26, 2020

The ongoing story about exams leads Metro after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a “mutant algorithm” caused problems with the grades.

And the i leads on the Department for Education’s leading civil servant being ousted as Mr Johnson “swings the axe”, a story which also leads The Independent.

Advertising

Thursday's front page: PM swings axe again as Tory unrest grows over U-turns#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/Gnkc9OkbCo pic.twitter.com/KPagrrGXzN — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 26, 2020

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: PM ousts top education official over school chaos #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eHo3bue3YY — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, The Guardian says Germany has scrapped plans to discuss Brexit at a diplomatic meeting next week after a lack of progress on the UK’s departure.

Guardian front page, Thursday 27 August 2020: Germany scraps Brexit talks after ‘wasted’ summer of no progress pic.twitter.com/DtMPIXQCVZ — The Guardian (@guardian) August 26, 2020

Advertising

The Daily Mirror reports on Sarah Harding’s breast cancer diagnosis.

While the Daily Mail reports on a push for Britons to return to their offices.

The Daily Express says an insect spray can fight off Covid-19.

EXPRESS: Insect spray can kill virus says minister #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5MWcCbOO9v — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 26, 2020

The Financial Times reports the Green Climate Fund is facing “misconduct complaints including allegations of sexism and harassment in the workplace”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 27 August https://t.co/RS9yrkXE64 pic.twitter.com/FyThgs0IJZ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 26, 2020

And the Daily Star says kebabs may soon be off the menu following a shortage of the meat.