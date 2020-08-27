Man charged under Terrorism Act

A 33-year-old man has been charged with terrorism and explosive offences.

Dean Morrice will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court accused of two offences under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006 – transmitting a terrorist publication.

He is also charged with one offence under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 – possession of terrorist-related material.

Morrice is further charged under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883 of making or possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances.

The charges follow an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East and Counter Terrorism Policing South West.

Morrice was arrested on August 20 and searches were carried out at a property in Paulton, near Bath, Somerset.

The defendant, of Pithay Court, Paulton, was remanded into custody ahead of his court appearance.