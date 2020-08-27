Menu

In Pictures: Father and son team tackle towering challenge

Chris Milford, 72, and son Sam, have been working at the very top of Norwich Cathedral.

Norwich Cathedral spire restoration

A father and son team with a head for heights have been working on the restoration of Norwich Cathedral’s spire.

Chris Milford, 72, and son Sam, from historic building conservation specialists WallWalkers, operated at heights of up to 312ft as they carried out the challenging task.

The soaring spire is the second tallest in the country after Salisbury Cathedral.

Norwich Cathedral spire restoration
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich Cathedral spire restoration
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich Cathedral spire restoration
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich Cathedral spire restoration
(Joe Giddens/PA)

The pair showed off the restored cockerel weather vane which has been fitted on top of the spire.

Norwich Cathedral spire restoration
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich Cathedral spire restoration
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich Cathedral spire restoration
(Joe Giddens/PA)

The current spire is Norwich Cathedral’s third, built in the 15th century.

Norwich Cathedral spire restoration
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich Cathedral spire restoration
(Joe Giddens/PA)
