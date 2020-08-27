Health Secretary credits surfing holiday in Cornwall for tanned complexion

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has credited a week’s staycation in Cornwall for his healthy summer glow.

The Cabinet minister confirmed to LBC radio that his brown complexion was down to a week spent surfing in the South West of England.

Asked “Where did you get that tan?” during an interview on the station, Mr Hancock replied: “Cornwall.”

The former culture secretary added: “You can’t beat a holiday in Cornwall. I went surfing in Cornwall.

“It was absolutely fantastic, glorious – holiday at home, you can’t beat Cornwall in the summer.”

Mr Hancock, who contracted Covid-19 in March, has been a central figure in the Government’s response to the pandemic.

He continued: “I’ve had one week of holiday this year; I think everybody deserves a break.”

Holidays for Boris Johnson and his top team have proved a contentious topic, with the Prime Minister having to cut short his own trip to Scotland this month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared not to have enjoyed the same levels of sunshine during his days spent in Scotland (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)

Mr Johnson’s public appearances this week, in both Devon and Leicestershire, suggest he did not experience the same levels of sunshine during his holiday on the north-west coast of Scotland as the Health Secretary enjoyed in Cornwall.

The Conservative Party leader and his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, cut short their holiday after pictures of their cottage were published.

The Prime Minister, his partner and their baby son Wilfred – along with dog Dilyn – were reported to be staying in a remote three-bedroom house with “spectacular views” towards the islands of Raasay, Rona and Skye.

But the Sun said the family were forced to abandon their break because it was no longer considered safe for them to stay following the emergence of the pictures.

Meanwhile, embattled Education Secretary Gavin Williamson came in for criticism after accusations surfaced in the Sunday Times that he reportedly cancelled a key meeting to go on holiday in Scarborough the week before the A-level exams fiasco.

Education Gavin Williamson holidayed in Scarborough only days before the A-levels fiasco unfolded (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It is understood he was visiting his parents and is said to have kept in contact with the Department for Education during the trip.

Gillian Keegan, an education minister, was also criticised after sharing photographs of herself in France as the results drama unfolded.

And last month Transport Secretary Grant Shapps arrived in Spain on the same day that he and other key Cabinet ministers decided to impose quarantine measures on those returning from the European country following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The former Tory chairman cut his break short and had to work from home as part of his 14 days of self-isolation upon his return.