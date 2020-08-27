‘Britain’s hardest cop’ honoured for bravery after fighting off machete attack

A police officer who single-handedly fought off a fierce machete attack has been honoured for his bravery.

Pc Stuart Outten was repeatedly struck over the head with a 2ft long blade after stopping Muhammad Rodwan’s white van for having no insurance in Leyton, east London, on the evening of August 7 last year.

Despite bleeding heavily from six deep gashes to the head and arm, the Metropolitan Police officer managed to Taser Rodwan, who fell to the ground and was detained.

Pc Outten, who has been dubbed “Britain’s hardest cop”, was one of three officers commended by Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick for their efforts at a ceremony held at New Scotland Yard.

Muhammad Rodwan was jailed for 16 years (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The officer said: “I will never forget what happened that night but I would never let it stop me doing the job I love.

“Luckily my training kicked in and thankfully the Taser was effective the second time.

“I have had a huge amount of support both internally and from members of the public and I am honoured to have now received this commendation – it means a huge amount.”

In January, Rodwan was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for 16 years.

Acting North East BCU commander Superintendent Waheed Khan said: “This was a frenzied and brutal attack on an officer who demonstrated incredible bravery and professionalism on the night of the incident.

“His determination in returning to work has been remarkable and London is lucky he is back on our streets.

“He is a truly deserving recipient of this award.”

Other officers commended by the commissioner include former detective constable Steve Harvey, who pursued an armed suspect in 1982 in Peckham, London, and Detective Constable Natasha Holing, who fought her way through a smoke-filled building to evacuate a number of residents in Norbury, in the south west of the city, in 2018.

A number of other awards were also handed out at the ceremony, including to Pc Allan Parker, who received the Royal Humane Society silver medal and the police medal for preventing a distressed 16-year-old stepping out into rush hour traffic in July 2018.

Simon Geary and Callum White, who were awarded the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) public bravery award gold medals, while Sharon Bettesworth and Oliver Tonkin received NPCC police bravery award certificates of commendation (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Simon Geary and Callum White were awarded the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) police public bravery award gold medals, while Oliver Tonkin and Sharon Bettesworth received NPCC police bravery award certificates of commendation.

Dame Cressida said: “I am extremely proud to commend these officers and members of the public who acted without a thought for their own safety in order to protect others.

“Their quick thinking, bravery and professionalism is outstanding and I thank them for their selfless actions.”