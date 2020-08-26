What the papers say – August 26

A Government U-turn on the wearing of masks in schools leads many of the papers, while pictures of Jimmy Anderson after notching up his 600th Test wicket also feature.

The Times leads on a change of policy on facial coverings, with Boris Johnson saying they will be mandatory for secondary pupils and staff in local lockdown areas of England, a story which is also covered in The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Pupils will wear masks in schools after U-turn'https://t.co/Yi5eOnhLgW#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Y8nP75k6cS — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 25, 2020

The Guardian writes masks can be worn in secondary schools across the country at the discretion of headteachers, while the i reports the “climbdown” over the face coverings came after headteachers demanded fresh guidance.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 26 August 2020: PM forced to backtrack on face masks in schools pic.twitter.com/843m9vCqbe — Guardian news (@guardiannews) August 25, 2020

Legal troubles for Harry Maguire lead Metro, the Daily Mirror and Daily Star after the Manchester United defender was handed a suspended sentence by a Greek court.

The Daily Express covers the Prime Minister’s concern over how Britons view their heritage, a story which also leads the Daily Mail.

And the Financial Times reports on a mobile payments spin-off of Chinese firm Alibaba looking to be listed on stock markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai.