Thousands more UK travellers face quarantine as Czech Republic nears threshold

Thousands more holidaymakers could have to self-isolate on their return to the UK as new figures indicate coronavirus cases are rising in the Czech Republic.

A seven-day rate of 20 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people is the threshold above which the UK Government considers triggering quarantine conditions.

The Czech Republic is currently recording a seven-day rate of 19.4 cases per 100,000, up from 16 a week ago.

The capital Prague is a popular city break destination for UK travellers, and is a common location for stag parties.

More than 300,000 British nationals visit the Czech Republic every year, according to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Switzerland is also over the threshold, with a seven-day rate of 21.2.

Last week, Scotland took Switzerland off its list of countries from which people do not need to self-isolate on arrival.

The rest of the UK could follow later this week.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said Switzerland is “sadly likely to be added” to the list of countries from which people must self-isolate for 14 days.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s been above the Government’s own criteria for several days now.

“The Czech Republic and Jamaica are both going to be closely watched and potentially added.

“At bank holiday time lots more Britons travel and Prague is a popular weekend break destination so if they’re added to the list it will affect several thousand people.”

Two countries that seem likely to remain on the list for the time being are Greece and Italy.

While the rate has ticked upwards in both countries, neither of them are near the threshold.

In Greece, the latest seven-day rate is 14.1 cases per 100,000 – roughly the same as a week ago (14.3), but up from where it was two weeks ago (10.1).

Italy is currently recording a seven-day rate of 10.8, up from 5.6.

Mr Charles said these destinations are “still very much in the green zone” and have not suffered from “the surge that has affected other European countries”.

He added: “I think there’ll be a sigh of relief by many British travellers that they can continue their bank holiday trips.”

Figures have been calculated by the PA news agency based on data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

In Ireland, the seven-day rate is currently 14.8, while in the UK it is 11.1.