Passengers face quarantine after being taken to Spain following flight delay

EasyJet passengers became liable for quarantine after being put in a hotel in Spain following an overnight delay to their flight from Gibraltar.

They were due to travel from the British Overseas Territory to Gatwick on Monday night, but their flight could not depart until Tuesday due to poor weather.

The airline was unable to book enough hotels rooms on Gibraltar for all affected passengers, so some were offered accommodation on the other side of the Spanish border.

Travellers returning to the UK from Spain must self-isolate for 14 days due to the coronavirus pandemic, while those arriving from Gibraltar are exempt.

Passenger Alan Orme sent a message to the airline on Twitter describing the situation as “ridiculous”.

He went on: “Flight from Gibraltar has been moved to (Tuesday) due to low visibility on a perfectly clear rock.

“My option is to move from low Covid Gibraltar to high Covid Spain. I cannot afford to self isolate. @easyJet will you pay my loss of earnings?”

EasyJet said in a statement: “As a result of low visibility weather conditions in Gibraltar, easyJet had to delay flight EZY8906 to Gatwick overnight.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority and we would never operate a flight unless it is safe to do so.

“We tried to provide as many hotel rooms in Gibraltar as possible however, due to a shortage of rooms it was not possible to provide these for all customers so we offered accommodation in Spain for those who wanted it.

“Some customers found accommodation themselves in Gibraltar and easyJet will reimburse the cost to them.

“Whilst the delay was outside of our control, we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused as a result of the weather. EasyJet has a number of bio security measures in place for onboard the aircraft including the mandatory wearing of masks.”