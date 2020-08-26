Advertising
In Video: England’s oldest living convent to reopen from September
The convent was forced to close in March due to coronavirus.
Staff at England’s oldest living convent, The Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre in York, are preparing for the reopening of its 18th-century Hidden Chapel and exhibition from September 1.
The Hidden Chapel was built secretly during the English Reformation in the 1760s, when Catholicism was illegal and punishable by death.
It was forced to close in late March due to coronavirus but will be welcoming visitors again next week.
