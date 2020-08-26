Menu

In Video: England’s oldest living convent to reopen from September

UK News | Published:

The convent was forced to close in March due to coronavirus.

Sister Frances Orchard, Provincial Superior, lights a candle in the 18th century Hidden Chapel at the Bar Convent, England's oldest living convent, in York

Staff at England’s oldest living convent, The Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre in York, are preparing for the reopening of its 18th-century Hidden Chapel and exhibition from September 1.

The Hidden Chapel was built secretly during the English Reformation in the 1760s, when Catholicism was illegal and punishable by death.

It was forced to close in late March due to coronavirus but will be welcoming visitors again next week.

