Gatwick announces plan to cut 600 jobs

Gatwick plans to cut about 600 jobs due to the collapse in demand for air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the UK’s second busiest airport has announced.

This represents nearly a quarter of its workforce and comes as August passenger numbers are down 80% compared with 2019.

The West Sussex airport said it is planning a “significant restructure across its business” aimed at reducing costs and ensuring it is “best placed to respond quickly to future growth”.

Chief executive Stewart Wingate said: “If anyone is in any doubt about the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on the aviation and travel industry then today’s news we have shared with our staff, regarding the proposed job losses, is a stark reminder.

“We are in ongoing talks with Government to see what sector-specific support can be put in place for the industry at this time, alongside mechanisms which will give our passengers greater certainty on where and when they can safely travel abroad.

“This support will not only help Gatwick but the wider regional economy which relies on the airport.

“Gatwick will recover from this pandemic and we will emerge from the restructuring we are proposing a fitter and stronger organisation which is best placed to offer our passengers and our airlines a modern and innovative airport, ready for growth.”