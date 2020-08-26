Fourteen arrested in early-morning raids targeting drugs gang

Fourteen people have been arrested in dawn raids targeting suspects in a drug gang.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police carried out 19 warrants in Kentish Town, north-west London, at 4am on Wednesday and seized heroin and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £25,000.

Shotgun shells, 9mm ammunition and at least £4,000 in cash was also seized, police said.

Metropolitan Police officers arrest an occupant of a property during a raid on York Way in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

The warrants form part of a seven-month investigation into drug supply in Queen’s Crescent and police said the gang had been involved in fatal stabbings in recent years.

Fourteen men, aged between 18 and 57, were arrested for conspiracy to supply a class A drug, being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

Footage from the raid showed officers forcing entry into a flat and a terraced house, before leading people away in handcuffs.

Occupants attempt to escape from a property during a Metropolitan Police raid (Aaron Chown/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Jodie Tuff said intelligence from the community had been “key” to the operation, which involved the Central North Gangs Unit with support from firearms officers, the Territorial Support Group and the local Violence Suppression Unit.

She added: “This morning’s warrants were the culmination of months of hard work by my officers investigating a local gang who have caused and continue to cause detrimental effects to the community.

“The arrests of these individuals, some of whom have caused serious harm, show that we have listened to the concerns of residents and will not tolerate drug dealing, nor the violence it causes.

A policeman at the window during one fo the raids (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Sustained public protection is one of our priorities; therefore, we built up a picture of criminal activity, identifying and evidencing the involvement of various individuals.”

Those arrested all remain in custody, officers said.

Ms Tuff added: “Today’s operation demonstrates that communities have a vital role to play in tackling violent crime and we urge anyone who may have information to tell us, so that we can tackle violence together.”