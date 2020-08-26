Czech Republic nears threshold for triggering UK quarantine rules

The Czech Republic could become another European country subject to quarantine measures for people returning to the UK, according to the latest figures.

A seven-day rate of 20 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people is the threshold above which the UK Government considers triggering quarantine conditions.

The Czech Republic is currently recording a seven-day rate of 19.4 cases per 100,000, up from 16 a week ago.

(PA Graphics)

Switzerland is already over the threshold, with a seven-day rate of 21.2.

Last week, Scotland took Switzerland off its list of countries from which people do not need to self-isolate on arrival.

The rest of the UK could follow later this week.

Two countries that seem likely to remain on the list for the time being are Greece and Italy.

While the rate has ticked upwards in both countries, neither of them are near the threshold.

In Greece, the latest seven-day rate is 14.1 cases per 100,000 – roughly the same as a week ago (14.3), but up from where it was two weeks ago (10.1).

Italy is currently recording a seven-day rate of 10.8, up from 5.6.

Figures have been calculated by the PA news agency based on data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

In Ireland, the seven-day rate is currently 14.8, while in the UK it is 11.1.