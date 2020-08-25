What the papers say – August 25

Problems at the Proms and the end of tanks are among the stories leading the papers on Tuesday.

The Times writes military chiefs are looking to focus on cyberwarfare which could lead to the scrapping of Britain’s tanks in what the paper calls a “radical move”.

Defence chiefs face battle over plan to scrap tanks

The decision to play instrumental versions of Rule, Brittania and Land of Hope and Glory at the Proms leads the Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and Daily Express.

BBC Proms row as it plays Rule, Britannia without words

BBC backs down in last night of proms battle

The Guardian leads with the views of David Olusoga who says black talent has been put off working in British television , saying there was a “lost generation”.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 25 August 2020: Systemic racism blamed for 'lost generation' of TV industry talent

The Financial Times writes Tesco is to create thousands of jobs in its online grocery business.

front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday August 25

Metro leads with fines for parents who prevent their children from returning to school.

A £120 fine if you keep kids home

While the i leads with claims that fast-tracking coronavirus treatments could lead to harm.

Tuesday's front page: Donald Trump 'acting like Vladimir Putin' in race for coronavirus vaccine

The Daily Mirror writes about new research suggesting women who are pregnant or trying for a baby should consider avoiding caffeine altogether.

While the Daily Star leads on EastEnders actress Samantha Womack splitting up with Mark Womack.