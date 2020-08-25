Advertising
What the papers say – August 25
Tanks on the decline and a supermarket on the up feature in Tuesday’s papers.
The Times writes military chiefs are looking to focus on cyberwarfare which could lead to the scrapping of Britain’s tanks in what the paper calls a “radical move”.
The decision to play instrumental versions of Rule, Brittania and Land of Hope and Glory at the Proms leads the Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and Daily Express.
The Guardian leads with the views of David Olusoga who says black talent has been put off working in British television , saying there was a “lost generation”.
The Financial Times writes Tesco is to create thousands of jobs in its online grocery business.
Metro leads with fines for parents who prevent their children from returning to school.
While the i leads with claims that fast-tracking coronavirus treatments could lead to harm.
The Daily Mirror writes about new research suggesting women who are pregnant or trying for a baby should consider avoiding caffeine altogether.
While the Daily Star leads on EastEnders actress Samantha Womack splitting up with Mark Womack.
