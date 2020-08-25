Pride train will be ‘running again very soon’ after minor maintenance issue

The UK’s first fully-decorated Pride train will be “running again very soon” after a minor maintenance issue during its inaugural journey on Tuesday morning.

The biggest Pride flag reportedly seen in the UK travelled from London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly as scheduled, however did not return to London Euston.

A spokesman for Avanti West Coast said: “The Pride train did not go back to Euston as scheduled as it was put into maintenance for a minor issue.”

The train is covered in the traditional Pride rainbow colours, with the addition of black and brown to symbolise BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) inclusion, as well as the colours of the transgender flag.

Train manager Paul Austin said the eye-catching paint job and the staffing selection is a “sign of the steps we’re taking towards a more inclusive, diverse and equal society”.

A spokesman for the company said Avanti West Coast is “looking forward to it running again very soon so everyone can enjoy it like they did today”.