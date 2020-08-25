First woman appointed renter warden of Brewers’ Company

The first woman has been appointed renter warden of the Worshipful Company of Brewers.

Katherine Smart, global technical director at Diageo, first joined what is more commonly known as the Brewers’ Company – which dates back more than 700 years – as a liveryman brewer in 2014 before being appointed to the equivalent of its board four years later.

Currently based at Diageo’s International Supply Centre in Menstrie, Clackmannanshire, Ms Smart will hold one of the company’s most senior leadership positions and will be responsible for overseeing its operations including charitable works.

She said: “I’m thrilled to have been elected renter warden for the Worshipful Company of Brewers – an organisation playing a crucial role connecting brewers across the industry, and supporting valuable research and educational work.

“Brewing has historically been very male-dominated, and when I started my career, I’d often be the only woman in the room at industry events.

“Today it is wonderful to see so many women entering the industry, building thriving careers and shaping the future of brewing.”

Ms Smart will hold one of the Brewer Company’s most senior leadership positions (Diageo/PA)

Advertising

The company’s origins date back to the end of the 12th century and it was granted a royal charter in 1438 by Henry VI.

Company clerk Michael O’Dwyer said: “The company is delighted that Katherine has been elected as renter warden.

“A hugely respected brewer, she brings great experience to the leadership of the company and will be a wonderful role model to other current and prospective female liverymen as she moves towards becoming master.”