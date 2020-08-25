Donald Trump Jr: Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness Monster

Donald Trump Jr has compared Democratic candidate in the 2020 US presidential election Joe Biden to the Loch Ness Monster.

In comments made at the Republican National Convention on Monday night, the eldest son of incumbent US President Donald Trump claimed the former vice president would keep the money of Americans in a “swamp”.

He also accused Mr Biden of “lurking around” like the legendary creature of the Highlands – saying he only “sticks his head up every now and then to run for president”.

In the televised address, Mr Trump Jr said: “After eight years of Obama and Biden slow growth, Trump’s policies have been like rocket fuel to the economy and especially to the middle class.

“Biden has promised to take that money back out of your pocket and keep it in the swamp.

“That makes sense though, considering Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp.

“For the past half-century he’s been lurking around in there – he sticks his head up every now and then to run for president, then he disappears and doesn’t do much in between.

“So if you’re looking for hope, look to the man who did what the failed Obama-Biden administration never could do and built the greatest economy our country has ever seen.

“And President Trump will do it again.”

As #Nessie 's MP, I would say this comparison wins it for Biden. He's effectively saying it's a choice betweena globally beloved and sought out icon, which has enhanced the reputation of its homeland and continues to enchant billions – or Donald Trump.

His comments meant the phrases “Loch Ness Monster” and “Nessie” were trending on Twitter.

However, Drew Hendry, SNP MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey, welcomed the comparison.

He tweeted: “As #Nessie’s MP, I would say this comparison wins it for Biden.

“He’s effectively saying it’s a choice between a globally beloved and sought-out icon – which has enhanced the reputation of its homeland and continues to enchant billions – or Donald Trump.”