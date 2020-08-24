Advertising
What the papers say – August 24
An education plea from the Prime Minister leads many Monday front pages.
A return to the classroom leads many of Monday’s papers as Boris Johnson said it was “vitally important” for class-based learning to resume.
The Times leads on a report that teachers are “far more likely” to transmit coronavirus than pupils and quotes figures suggesting there were 30 outbreaks of Covid-19 in schools during June.
The Daily Telegraph leads on Mr Johnson’s “plea”, with the PM saying keeping children at home will damage their life chances.
The Guardian writes Mr Johnson has tried to “reassert his grip” over education with his plea to parents.
The i also carries Mr Johnson’s request, while the Daily Mirror calls it a “plea”.
Reports that Donald Trump is looking to fast-track an experimental Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University lead the Financial Times.
Metro runs with reports police were forced to break up more than 100 mass gatherings across the country.
The Daily Mail writes that a hospital trust has been accused of covering up suspicious baby deaths.
The Daily Express reports on the BBC “facing a backlash” over the dropping of Land of Hope and Glory from the Proms.
And the Daily Star says “angry seagulls” are a problem at the I’m A Celeb castle.
