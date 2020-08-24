What the papers say – August 24

A return to the classroom leads many of Monday’s papers as Boris Johnson said it was “vitally important” for class-based learning to resume.

The Times leads on a report that teachers are “far more likely” to transmit coronavirus than pupils and quotes figures suggesting there were 30 outbreaks of Covid-19 in schools during June.

The Daily Telegraph leads on Mr Johnson’s “plea”, with the PM saying keeping children at home will damage their life chances.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM's plea to parents over return to school' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/JrPFExOrbK — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 23, 2020

The Guardian writes Mr Johnson has tried to “reassert his grip” over education with his plea to parents.

Guardian front page, Monday 24 August 2020: Johnson moves to seize control of schools agenda after exams chaos pic.twitter.com/kBJaw8b3Pk — The Guardian (@guardian) August 23, 2020

The i also carries Mr Johnson’s request, while the Daily Mirror calls it a “plea”.

I: Get children back to school, says Johnson #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TqDJzKvm4x — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 23, 2020

Reports that Donald Trump is looking to fast-track an experimental Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University lead the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Monday August 24 https://t.co/UOxsmB7vYn pic.twitter.com/nFoydJnvaz — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 23, 2020

Metro runs with reports police were forced to break up more than 100 mass gatherings across the country.

The Daily Mail writes that a hospital trust has been accused of covering up suspicious baby deaths.

The Daily Express reports on the BBC “facing a backlash” over the dropping of Land of Hope and Glory from the Proms.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Fury at BBC bid to axe land of hope and glory' https://t.co/xkKFqnj6XI#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Pt5kDLMI1F — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 23, 2020

And the Daily Star says “angry seagulls” are a problem at the I’m A Celeb castle.