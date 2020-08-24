Fashion designer’s message of joy unveiled on V&A Dundee

A “message of joy” from fashion designer Christopher Kane has been installed on the facade of V&A Dundee ahead of its reopening this week.

The giant installation, which states “Be open to the Joy you deserve”, is part of a new free exhibition called Now Accepting Contactless: Design In A Global Pandemic.

The exhibition begins on Thursday August 27, the same day the museum reopens after the coronavirus lockdown.

It brings together objects highlighting the many ways designers have used their skills in the crisis, from medical illustrations that helped visualise Covid-19 to DIY hacks that encourage essential social distancing to keep people safe.

Kane and his sister and business partner Tammy Kane said: “As designers we know that the things we surround ourselves with have a significant impact on our lives.

“As people we believe that positivity becomes a state of mind with daily reinforcements.

Christopher Kane created the artwork for Dazed’s #AloneTogether campaign in April (Ian West/PA)

“In these unprecedented times, Be open to the Joy you deserve takes on an even deeper meaning as a talisman of hope and good karma, as we navigate 2020 and manifest a future with limitless opportunities for more joy.

“We hope this mantra will be a positive affirmation to the people of Dundee, and serve as a reminder to be open to the feeling of joy even in these challenging times.”

The Scottish fashion designer’s artwork was created for Dazed’s #AloneTogether campaign in April 2020 to support Barts Charity’s emergency Covid-19 appeal.

We're excited to unveil our large-scale installation by Scottish fashion designer Christopher Kane. 'Be open to the Joy you deserve' has been installed on our façade to spread a message of hope to the people of Dundee ♥️ pic.twitter.com/HJALNqFKDm — V&A Dundee (@VADundee) August 24, 2020

Thirty-three artists and designers were invited to create artworks that inspire and imagine the possibility of new worlds, explore humanity in the present climate, and demonstrate the power of art as a medium for political message.

V&A Dundee curator Kirsty Hassard said: “Christopher Kane’s message of joy at V&A Dundee is for everyone as we adapt to life during a global pandemic.

“It forms part of our free exhibition, Now Accepting Contactless: Design In A Global Pandemic, demonstrating the incredible power of ingenuity as society responds to a global problem.

“Designers and communities have adapted to the unprecedented challenges of this year, creating innovative solutions to enhance our resilience in the world of medical care, adapting public spaces, highlighting social inequalities, and protecting the wellbeing of individuals during lockdown.”

All visitors to V&A Dundee need to book a free, timed entry ticket in advance at www.vam.ac.uk/dundee