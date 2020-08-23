Tower Bridge reopens for motorists following mechanical fault

Tower Bridge has reopened for vehicles after being shut for over 24 hours due to a “mechanical fault”.

The landmark’s Twitter account confirmed on Sunday evening that motorists could start using it again.

It had been shut to drivers since Saturday afternoon when the bridge failed to close after allowing a ship to pass along the River Thames.

Queues of motorists and pedestrians were left waiting from both directions.

Tower Bridge has now fully reopened to all traffic. Thank you for your patience while we fixed the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. — Tower Bridge (@TowerBridge) August 23, 2020

It was reopened for pedestrians on Sunday morning, with pictures showing some posing on the space usually occupied by vehicles.

A witness told the PA news agency: “According to the security radios we overheard there are multiple failures.”

Engineers rushed to fix the bridge after the fault occurred as drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Tourists posed for photos on Tower Bridge while it was closed to vehicles (Victoria Jones/PA).

City of London Police thanked motorists for their patience while the error was fixed .

In 2005, police closed the bridge for 10 hours after a technical problem meant the arms could not be lowered.

A spokesman for the bridge, which is owned and managed by the City of London Corporation, has been approached to comment.