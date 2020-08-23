Restrictions placed on Tayside care home visits

Restrictions have been placed on care homes across Tayside as authorities try to stem the spread of a coronavirus outbreak.

Indoor visits to the premises are due to restart across Scotland on Monday, if deemed safe to do so.

However, the Tayside Incident Management Team (IMT) said this was not possible given the ongoing management of the cluster associated with the 2 Sisters factory, as well as other localised cases in the area.

Update from the Incident Management Team (IMT) which is working with Local Councils, Scottish Government and Public Health Scotland to provide advice and support in the outbreak related to the 2 Sisters food processing plant in Coupar Angus https://t.co/f6h5RS0TCE — NHS Tayside (@NHSTayside) August 23, 2020

Dr Emma Fletcher, associate director of public health for NHS Tayside, said: “The NHS Tayside Health Protection Team and colleagues in the three Health and Social Care Partnerships in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross, together with other partner agencies, determined that the reintroduction of indoor visiting should not go ahead in Tayside at this time due to the ongoing situation at the factory and a number of other clusters and positive cases.

“We know that this will cause a level of anxiety and disappointment amongst care home residents and their loved ones, however we must ensure that we do everything we can to protect care home residents, staff and their families as we continue to address the challenges that Covid-19 presents.”

There have been 110 positive cases linked to the factory cluster, including 96 workers and 14 community contacts.

All staff and their households, including children, have been ordered to self-isolate until August 31.

Advertising

That measure is in force even if they have a negative result.

Dr Fletcher added: “The increase in positive cases linked to the factory again today is in line with what we expected and we continue to undertake detailed contact tracing of all cases to ensure everyone fully understands what action they must take.

“Over the last week in Tayside as a whole, more than 2,500 tests have been taken at the testing sites across the area, including the two dedicated facilities in Coupar Angus and Dundee brought in specifically to support testing of 2 Sisters factory workers.

“Hundreds of workers have attended for testing and given the volume of testing which has now been completed, we expect positive cases to continue to rise in the coming days as tests are processed and we receive the results.”

Advertising

NHS Lanarkshire’s test and protect team is carrying out contact tracing after a member of staff and two pupils at High Blantyre Primary School tested positive for Covid-19. There is no evidence to suggest there is transmission in the school. https://t.co/BT7Grs2mUg — NHS Lanarkshire (@NHSLanarkshire) August 23, 2020

Meanwhile, a member of staff and two pupils at High Blantyre Primary School have tested positive for Covid-19.

NHS Lanarkshire said adults and children connected to primary three or primary four had been asked not to attend class.

They will be offered testing on Wednesday and asked to self-isolate until they receive confirmation of a negative result.

All parents and staff of the school have been notified and the school will open as normal on Monday.

Dr Josephine Pravinkumar, consultant in public health medicine, said: “We are aware that there will be concern among both children and their parents at this time.

“We would like to reassure the local community that appropriate measures are being implemented.

“Individuals should stay off school or work and get tested if they or their close contacts experience any Covid-19 symptoms, such as a cough, fever or loss of taste or smell, even if they are mild.”

There is currently no evidence to suggest that there is transmission in the school, according to the health board.