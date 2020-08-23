Man dies after house roof collapses

A 47-year-old man has died after a roof collapsed into the bedroom of a house in Bradford.

Emergency services were called to the house on Knights Fold at around 5.06am on Sunday and found the man inside the property, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries and three children were unharmed.

Damage to the roof of a house in Knights Fold, Bradford (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police said investigations are under way into the cause of the incident.

A force spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing today following the structural collapse of part of a house in a fatal incident in Bradford.

“Emergency services were called to Knights Fold, Bradford, at about 5.06am today to reports the roof of a property had collapsed.

“Police, fire and ambulance services attended the scene and established a man and woman inside had suffered serious injuries after debris had fallen into a bedroom.”

Advertising

Latest News : Fatal Incident, Structural Collapse of House Roof, Bradford #police https://t.co/WxIjBJcPSo — West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) August 23, 2020

Detective Inspector Claudine Binns, of Bradford District CID, said: “This has clearly been a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and a woman has received some serious injuries.

“Work is ongoing to make the building safe and we are in the early stages of a full investigation with the local authority to determine exactly how this fatal incident took place.

“A full file will be prepared for the coroner.

“The family of the adjoining house will be rehoused and authorities are working to support everyone involved in any way we can.

“Road closures will be in place at the scene throughout the day as structural engineers, police and fire services continue our work there.”