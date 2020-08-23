In Pictures: Tying the knot on traffic-free Tower Bridge

London’s famous Tower Bridge was closed to vehicles over the weekend after a “mechanical fault” saw the landmark stuck open.

Only pedestrians and cyclists were allowed to use the bridge on Sunday.

Traffic in central London was gridlocked as frustrated motorists were advised to find alternative routes.

But some took advantage of the inconvenience – with one couple seizing the perfect photo opportunity…

Jenny Nguyen and Tony Cao, from Vietnam, pose for wedding photos on Tower Bridge (Victoria Jones/PA)

Tower Bridge served as an impressive backdrop for the happy couple (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sealed with a kiss (Victoria Jones/PA)

Jumping for joy (Victoria Jones/PA)

Tourists took advantage of the unusual circumstances (Victoria Jones/PA)

Tourists pose for pictures on Tower Bridge (Victoria Jones/PA)

Pedestrians and cyclists were able to use the bridge on Sunday (Victoria Jones/PA)

Motorists were less impressed by the situation (Victoria Jones/PA)

Tower Bridge was stuck open on Saturday (@Kistography/Twitter/PA)

It was raised again on Sunday to test that the lifting mechanism was working correctly (Victoria Jones/PA)