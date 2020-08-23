Advertising
In Pictures: Tying the knot on traffic-free Tower Bridge
The perfect photo op.
London’s famous Tower Bridge was closed to vehicles over the weekend after a “mechanical fault” saw the landmark stuck open.
Only pedestrians and cyclists were allowed to use the bridge on Sunday.
Traffic in central London was gridlocked as frustrated motorists were advised to find alternative routes.
But some took advantage of the inconvenience – with one couple seizing the perfect photo opportunity…
