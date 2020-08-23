Menu

In Pictures: Tying the knot on traffic-free Tower Bridge

The perfect photo op.

Jenny Nguyen and Tony Cao

London’s famous Tower Bridge was closed to vehicles over the weekend after a “mechanical fault” saw the landmark stuck open.

Only pedestrians and cyclists were allowed to use the bridge on Sunday.

Traffic in central London was gridlocked as frustrated motorists were advised to find alternative routes.

But some took advantage of the inconvenience – with one couple seizing the perfect photo opportunity…

Tower Bridge stuck open
Jenny Nguyen and Tony Cao, from Vietnam, pose for wedding photos on Tower Bridge (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tower Bridge stuck open
Tower Bridge served as an impressive backdrop for the happy couple (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tower Bridge stuck open
Sealed with a kiss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tower Bridge stuck open
Jumping for joy (Victoria Jones/PA)

Tower Bridge stuck open
Tourists took advantage of the unusual circumstances (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tourists pose for pictures on Tower Bridge
Tourists pose for pictures on Tower Bridge (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tower Bridge stuck open
Pedestrians and cyclists were able to use the bridge on Sunday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tower Bridge stuck open
Motorists were less impressed by the situation (Victoria Jones/PA)

Tower Bridge stuck open
Tower Bridge was stuck open on Saturday (@Kistography/Twitter/PA)
Tower Bridge stuck open
It was raised again on Sunday to test that the lifting mechanism was working correctly (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tower Bridge stuck open
Queues to cross the bridge (Victoria Jones/PA)
