What the papers say – August 22
An England star’s arrest in Europe leads many of the Saturday papers.
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire’s time behind bars on a Greek holiday island and warnings for the Government on a second wave of Covid-19 feature on the nation’s front pages.
The Daily Mirror says 27-year-old Maguire was arrested after a “violent” bar brawl and the Daily Star reports he has been accused of punching a police officer.
The chair of Ofqual threatened to quit unless the Education Secretary backed the regulator over the exams fiasco, according to The Guardian.
A majority of voters in a poll by the Daily Mail believe reopening schools next month should be the Government’s top priority.
Scientists have warned of a second lockdown as figures suggest the UK’s coronavirus reproduction number, or R value, has risen, The Daily Telegraph reports.
The economic impacts of another lockdown could be significant, with the FT Weekend citing official figures showing Britain’s economy “leapt back to life” at the height of summer after measures were eased.
The Times says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are “split over reform of pensions”, with the Prime Minister resisting the Chancellor’s call to cut benefits.
Travellers are engaged in a “last minute dash” for holidays as quarantine rules change and summer ends, i weekend reports.
The Independent says the Government has extended the temporary ban on evictions after being warned not doing so would create a “wave of homelessness”.
And the Daily Express cites Conservative MPs as urging the EU to “wake up” before it forces a no-deal Brexit.
